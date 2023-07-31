On July 20, I attended a meeting of the Elizabethtown Borough Council to listen to a conditional-use hearing for a proposed project at the Elizabethtown Area High School.

In the opinion of this writer, this presentation, and the subsequent approval by the borough council, represented nothing more than a “rubber stamp” of a fiscally irresponsible and unsustainable project that will only result in an increase in property taxes in the school district and place extreme financial hardships on older people and folks who live on a fixed income.

I have personally followed the property tax issue since 1992, and the mantra of organizations calling for the elimination of property taxes is that older people should not be forced to lose their homes because they can’t pay their property tax. Well, that is exactly what is going to happen, should this project go forward to its obvious conclusion.

In addition to the irresponsibility of this project, I fail to understand why a high school athletic program needs artificial turf on its fields when many Division I college football teams and even many NFL teams do not use such a substance, partly because of its serious injury potential. During the course of the proceeding, no one offered any explanation on this point, and it is one that must be addressed.

The residents/taxpayers of the Elizabethtown Area School District are encouraged to attend future borough council meetings and ask hard questions. Residents deserve an adequate explanation of all the ramifications of this project, but I doubt they are going to get one.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown