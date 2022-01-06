At a time when COVID-19 cases are rising to all-time highs, the Elizabethtown Area School District is considering a policy of parental/guardian choice for quarantine of students who have been in close contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. What information is being used to evaluate this decision is a mystery to district residents.

School policy states that health institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health — as well as the district’s own health professionals — are consulted for COVID-19 safety decisions.

Yet, as the school board essentially indicated during its late-December meeting, it has been willfully ignoring the recommendations of these medical experts regarding safety measures such as universal face coverings. In a further diversion from policy, some board members have suggested going “doctor shopping” to find favorable opinions, seemingly in order to reinforce their personal beliefs.

This is not what good decision-making and policymaking look like. The board has defined reliable resources and identified the boundaries for school policies but then proceeded to set that guidance aside. Instead, we’ve seen the board seemingly make decisions in reaction to those who are comfortable reading the most recent tabloids aloud during public comment periods.

What I believe the Elizabethtown Area School District board should do is stay the course and rely on the experience and recommendations of those who are knowledgeable in health and safety matters. Call on our medical experts whom we regularly trust for our care. Why should their advice be treated any differently for this virus than others?

Timothy Runkle

Elizabethtown