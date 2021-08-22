My wife drives Route 30 every day for her work as a teacher. It seems like there is little or no regard for posted speed limits on highways (or city streets).

Most highway drivers are doing a good 20 mph over the posted limit, with too many aggressive drivers tailgating and weaving in and out of traffic. I pray for her safety.

I can remember, years ago, seeing speed traps on highways, where the state police would pull over lines of cars for speeding.

In my view, speeding on Lancaster city streets is out of control, as well. Cars and motorcycles race to the next red light with unregulated mufflers and blasting music. I can’t remember the last time I saw city police enforcing noise ordinances or the 25 mph speed limit. Is there a minimum number of injuries/fatalities that must happen before something is done?

Steve Davis

Lancaster