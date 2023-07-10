It is time for the Race Avenue Criterium cycling event to find a new location or for the city, neighborhood and organizers to come together with a plan that best addresses the needs of all parties. In past years, the race has been a fun, civil event enjoyed by the community, neighbors and riders alike.

For this year’s June 18 event, however, Lancaster city took the unprecedented step of banning all parking — not just on the bike route — but on all surrounding side streets where both neighbors and bike riders have in the past been able to park safely.

Streets had immovable Jersey barriers, making access in a potential emergency more difficult. When contacted, the event organizers had no knowledge of this new restriction, saying they had submitted a permit request just as they had done in the past. When contacted, the police indicated that this was a matter of public safely and saving lives.

I am curious to know how many injuries and/or deaths were caused in the past by neighbors parked on the side streets not directly impacted by the race. Many of our residents are older and/or have physical handicaps.

When asked where we should park, the answer was: not in the bike race area as marked this year.

The word “overkill” comes to mind. Sadly, it’s one more break in the level of civility for which this community has been previously known.

Susan Shearer

Lancaster