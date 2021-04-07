Guess what? When many of us were doing without during the COVID-19 crisis, some of our Harrisburg legislators were spending money big-time.

Did they reduce their upper-five-figure and six-figure salaries? Why did some request and receive a combined total of more than $726,000 from March through December 2020 as reimbursement for lodging and meals while traveling to and from the Capitol or other meetings across the state? They are not even required to turn in receipts for expenditures.

To top it off, there was the recent news that state Republican lawmakers planned retreats at expensive resorts (using campaign funds, rather than taxpayer money).

What a job! And for some, it is essentially only part time and they have outside financial interests.

I believe that the size of the state House and Senate needs to be reduced and state legislators should be limited to no more than two terms.

As a result, millions of dollars could be saved, along with lower pensions and reduced costs for lifetime health, vision and dental insurance.

I challenge the state legislators to place the above concerns on a ballot as a referendum, so that voters — the taxpayers — can express their true feelings.

Clarence W. Martin

Lititz