We can all agree that the need for affordable housing is urgent. Affordable housing should be available throughout every neighborhood in Lancaster city.

There is much controversy surrounding how developer HDC MidAtlantic and Lancaster city arrived at the current affordable housing plan for 213 College Ave. Let’s put that discussion to the side. Let’s focus solely on the merits of the building and parking plan, as well as future sites.

In my view, the current proposal for 213 College Ave. falls short of providing residents with a high-quality environment, does not promote community engagement and does not demonstrate a sense of stewardship to the community. There are serious issues with the overall building size, lack of green space, inadequate parking and hazardous traffic flow.

I sincerely hope that HDC is addressing these issues at 213 College Ave. for the health, safety and welfare of their residents and the larger community.

Now is the time to look at the big picture. To date, the public has had access only to plans for 213 College Ave. HDC will be developing an additional three sites on and near the former St. Joseph Hospital/UPMC Pinnacle site. I urge HDC to diversify the types of housing to include a mix of apartments, townhouses and rehabilitated existing houses. Offer residents the opportunity to become homeowners, so they can build equity.

A mix of housing styles will be far more compatible with the neighborhood. Everyone would benefit from a more diversified plan.

HDC, you can and must do better.

Deborah Sielski

Lancaster