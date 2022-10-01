Why aren’t the constant speeding and drag racing on Lancaster city streets addressed? In contrast to what most drivers going past my house on West Walnut Street observe, the speed limit on city streets is 25 mph.

“We can’t use radar on state-owned streets.”

“There’s not enough money for police to patrol for speeders.”

“Drag racing is not a major concern.”

The bike lanes did not do anything to slow traffic. Speed bumps/tables are a simple and effective way to slow down traffic.

Steve Davis

Lancaster