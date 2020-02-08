On Jan. 28, supporters of Bernie Sanders began circulating ballot-access petitions to put him on the Pennsylvania primary ballot. However, volunteers learned the names of the people chosen to be the 11th Congressional District’s Sanders delegates to the Democratic National Convention only when they received copies of the delegate petitions on the first day of canvassing.
Even though there are qualified people active in both the 2016 and 2020 campaigns, four of the five nominated delegates are or were leaders in Lancaster Stands Up, which suggests the selection process was rigged in favor of members of that organization.
Among the nominated delegates is Jonathan Smucker, who was instrumental in founding Lancaster Stands Up and who is married to Becca Rast, the national field director for Bernie Sanders’ campaign. The delegate selection process appears to be based not on grassroots activism but on top-down control by a membership organization.
Lancaster Stands Up leadership appears committed to an Obama-era campaign strategy of door-to-door canvassing and phone banking, which, while having some merit, is labor-intensive, intrusive and dismissive of other forms of campaigning like table events at markets, fairs and colleges, and honk-and-waves that raise voter consciousness and resonate more than leafleting the area with glossy generic flyers.
Campaign leaders in 2016 discouraged or refused to support volunteers engaging in alternative approaches to electoral politics. Phone banking or leafleting were the only choices. Hopefully the 2020 campaign will be open to creative, imaginative and innovative ways of building support for Sanders.
Terry Zeller
Mount Joy