I appreciate and agree with LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jan. 21 editorial about Chick-fil-A (“Location is everything”), and I hope you keep a close watch on any developments.

Much as I would enjoy having a popular Chick-fil-A somewhere within easy driving distance, I shudder to think what the proposed restaurant’s access road and drive-thru lanes would do to the already overloaded traffic intersection at Lititz Pike and Airport Road.

Since we moved into the “neighborhood” four years ago, we’ve seen traffic volume on East Airport Road increase tremendously, as it’s a handy connection between Oregon and Lititz Pikes. The intersection is also the site of a very busy Sheetz.

When I try to envision vehicles turning from Lititz Pike onto West Airport Road to access a busy parking lot and the possibly overflowing drive-thru lanes at a Chick-fil-A, I think of a sight we witnessed on Interstate 95 last fall. Traffic headed to the busy Clinton Crossroads shopping mall in Connecticut was backed up past the turn-off lane onto I-95, tying up southbound traffic as far as we could see. That could well happen here, although to a lesser extent than on busy I-95.

Actually, traffic usually does back up during rush hours on this stretch of Lititz Pike, complicated by the Millport Road traffic light north of Airport Road and the Bloomfield Drive light to the south. In addition, there have been serious traffic problems at Chick-fil-A’s Fruitville Pike location, which I believe should have been foreseen and addressed before the restaurant was given approval to build there.

I hope the former Hoss’s Steak & Sea House site can be put to good use, and I hope Chick-fil-A can find another location that won’t affect our traffic so seriously. Mostly, I ask the Manheim Township zoning board, or whichever township board has the last word, to continue to turn down any building requests that will make Lititz Pike traffic any worse than it already is.

Peggy Frailey

Manheim Township