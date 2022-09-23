I don’t know what is worse: a United States senator suggesting that riots in the street would be justified if a former president were prosecuted for alleged criminal mishandling of classified documents, or a U.S. representative attacking a sitting president for defending the rule of law.

In a prime-time address Sept. 1, President Joe Biden, without specifically naming him, called out U.S. Sen Lindsey Graham for saying on Fox News, “If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street.”

Shortly before the Biden speech, former President Donald Trump spoke with conservative radio host Wendy Bell to support Mehmet Oz and other Republican candidates in Pennsylvania. During the interview, Trump said, “I will look very, very favorably about full pardons. If I decide to run and if I win, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons. ... And I mean full pardons with an apology to many.”

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker was quick to attack Biden’s remarks delivered in Philadelphia: “President Biden has no intention of unifying this country and his remarks last evening only served to further divide the nation.”

Smucker had nothing to say about the remarks by Graham or Trump.

Smucker is outraged by a president who stands up to bullies who demonstrate contempt for the rule of law. Voters should be outraged by politicians who ally themselves with bullies and insurrectionists — these politicians show contempt for the rule of law.

In my view, Smucker and his allies need to find another line of work.

Woodrow Sites

Mount Joy