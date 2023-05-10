In the April 16 editorial “How to apologize,” the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board insisted that opposition to LGBTQ+ ideology must be motivated by hate.

Is there no other conceivable motivation? Say, three millennia of a Judeo-Christian worldview? And yet the ad hominem argument about “the forces of anti-LGBTQ+ hate” continues to be trumpeted.

On the contrary, many who oppose transgender girls (those who were assigned male at birth) participating in girls’ sports, for example, do so for obvious reasons. Why don’t women compete professionally with men in most sports? Is it hatred or just common sense?

Six years ago, the U.S. women’s national team lost 5-2 to a team of 14- and 15-year-old boys in a soccer scrimmage. The competitive advantages of those who were assigned male at birth are so obvious that it is ludicrous to deny them.

Yet, concerned parents are being vilified as hatemongers for seeking to advocate for their daughters!

I implore the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board to cease from falsely characterizing all opponents of LGBTQ+ ideologies as hate-filled persons.

Rev. Douglas C. Bozung

Ephrata Township