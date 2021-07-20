I am a Life Scout from Troop 90G working on a Communications merit badge and I’m an incoming sophomore at Hempfield High School.

Recently there has been a push from those I view as conservative, transphobic students and adults in Hempfield School District to not allow transgender students to participate on the sports team of the gender with which they identify. They would rather force these students to participate on the athletic team of the gender they were assigned at birth.

This debate is due to the fact that during the second semester of the past school year, a transgender girl was allowed on the Hempfield girls track and field team.

Recently, this issue was brought to the school board, which made a decision to work with the Independence Law Center to come up with a policy for this issue. The Independence Law Center is a law firm with an extremely conservative background that will most likely advise the school board to establish a policy that harms the transgender students in Hempfield School District more than it helps them.

On top of that, the way the Independence Law Center’s name was slipped into the proposal leads to some doubts as to whether the school board members even knew they were voting for this specific group to work with them on this.

After all of this happening last week, I am very scared for transgender rights in Hempfield School District.

Elizabeth Shelor

Grade 10

Mountville