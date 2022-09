On a day in mid-August, my husband and I went outside to do some gardening. A strange smell, like cloves, was in the air. It appears that Columbia was spraying for mosquitoes.

If it’s killing mosquitoes, how can it not also be killing the pollinators? Many of us work so hard to not use chemicals or sprays.

Also, how can this not affect the air we’re breathing? I made some calls and was told that it’s apparently safe for all other insects, but I still wonder.

Ruth Davis

Manor Township