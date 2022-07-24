My grandchildren are a 10-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. Many of us, grandparents or not, are very concerned about the effects of continued, increasing global warming — on the planet and the people living on the planet.

One scary thing that perhaps not many people realize is the problem of feedback loops and so-called runaway climate change. For instance, in the Amazon rainforest, which is now a net emitter of carbon thanks to deforestation, we could see the following scenario: Extreme heat causes dieback of trees, which releases more atmosphere-warming carbon, which will then cause more heat and more dieback, etc.

Many of us climate-aware folks stress our minds trying to grasp why people are not paying serious attention to this — why it is like pushing a boulder uphill. I think it is because the truth is so scary. People won’t let the awareness in, just as we deny the truth of our own mortality, until death stares us in the face. If we don’t face it, we think, maybe it will go away.

It’s not going away. I used to be angry and bitter toward climate-change deniers and delayers, but now I have compassion for our all-too-human psychological responses.

Therefore, should I give up trying to forge a common approach to helping our life-giving climate? No. Try to encounter others with love and respect? Yes.

I would like to see in Lancaster County some sort of neutral, nonpartisan forum space for people to have conversations about climate change. Open-ended and open-minded. College or business or faith group? Newspaper or magazine?

Claudia Kirk

Bart Township