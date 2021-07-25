I’m writing in response to what I view as the dramatic increase in racism expressed in the letters to the editor.

What used to be cloaked in discretion seems now to be freely and willfully on display. The depressing irony is that many, if not most, of these letters are intended to convince us that there is no such thing as systemic racism.

While I am not surprised that systemic racism shows up in the Opinion pages, I am concerned with how frequently and openly it now appears. I’m not suggesting that cloaked or polite racist rhetoric is to be preferred. It is just as abusive as the uncloaked kind.

But I am suggesting that white folks, like me, need to do some serious, prayerful soul-searching. How did we get to this point? Is this really who we are, and who we want to be? Shouldn’t we be better than this? Is our sense of self-worth so dependent upon the oppression of people of color that we cannot live without it?

It seems to me that the apparent unwillingness of us white folks to ask ourselves such questions exemplifies the sort of moral cowardice denounced by the Hebrew prophets. If those prophets were right, that unwillingness and its consequences may well condemn us all, both individually and as a nation. Perhaps it already has.

Rev. Ron Adams

Elizabethtown