Enforcement of the law at the top of the financial sphere has stopped functioning. Jared Kushner was in a financial hole before the election of President Donald Trump. His family company was underwater, but now his finances seem to be solvent and growing. Please explain how this happened.

The head of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, is spreading money all around her family and connected friends so they can gather up small fortunes — no problem.

Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who is the U.S. secretary of transportation, is seemingly taking care of her husband and her family business with the American taxpayers’ money — everyone can see the information out there.

But the neutered FBI, under Attorney General Bill Barr’s Justice Department is so afraid to even look at anyone close to this president. Barr is allowing these people to rob the system blind, in my view.

Remember the investigation about seeming financial misdoings that went on during Trump’s inauguration, where tens of millions went somewhere and are still unaccounted for? The investigation now appears to be off the radar.

In this so-called trickle-down economy, will this immunity from prosecution trickle down now, too? Leona Helmsley infamously once said that “only the little people pay taxes.” Are we headed in this direction in our judicial system? What would this saying be? “Only poor people get charged with crimes”? I don’t believe any indictments will happen while this administration is in place, but poor people have long memories. We’re waiting and watching!

Roger Culbreth Sr.

East Hempfield Township