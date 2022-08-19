Everyone is entitled to one’s opinion, and I fully accept the opinions of others. I first want to say I accept one’s choice of sexual orientation with respect to all individuals.

This being said, I must share my beliefs regarding student-athletes who were assigned male at birth participating on girls and women’s athletic teams. I believe that the anatomical, physiological and even the social-emotional makeup of the those who were assigned male at birth give them a competitive advantage over girls and women. This becomes more evident at puberty.

We recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which was a catalyst in enhancing opportunities in interscholastic and intercollegiate sports programs for girls and women. I have a great fear that allowing transgender girls and women to participate in girls and women’s sports is most unfair to athletes who were assigned female at birth. In addition, I believe there could be safety concerns.

Let’s continue to provide equitable opportunities for student-athletes who were assigned female at birth — it’s a sound educational goal.

Marge Trout

Manheim Township

Former coach and athletic director