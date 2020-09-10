On Aug. 14, I went to Spooky Nook Sports to watch my 3-year-old grandson practice soccer. When I pulled into the parking lot, I was amazed at how full it was with license plates from New York, Virginia and other states. When I went inside, I was shocked to see how crowded it was. Evidently, they were having a girls basketball tournament, as there were hundreds of people inside. Masks were required, but social distancing was not being practiced.
We then went to a local restaurant for supper, and had to wait about 20 minutes for a table, as they were abiding by Pennsylvania’s 25% capacity mandate. The more I thought about this, the more angry I became. How can Spooky Nook hold a tournament with hundreds of people inside, while bars and restaurants are struggling because of Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate? (Wolf said last week that restaurants could increase indoor occupancy to 50% of capacity starting Sept. 21, but local restaurants say it’s not enough.)
I called the police to lodge a complaint, and the officer was very courteous, telling me he would make a report, but there wasn’t much he could do, which I understood.
When I got home, I called the news desk at LNP | LancasterOnline to lodge a complaint, requesting the newspaper investigate this incident.
LNP | LancasterOnline touts the Right-To-Know Law. Well, as a reader, I have a right to know how Spooky Nook can get away with this seemingly blatant violation while bars and restaurants are struggling.
Why doesn’t LNP | LancasterOnline investigate this issue? To me, just another example of the newspaper's bias in reporting.
Also, Spooky Nook was charging $5 to park.
Randy L Herman
Manor Township