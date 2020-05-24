As a former school bus driver, I have a concern as to how the students are going to get to school. It sounds like classrooms might be downsized to help minimize the spread of the virus. But how do you separate students on the bus when now they sit three to a seat to keep the transportation cost down?

I am concerned for the bus drivers, too, because they will not be 6 feet apart from students getting on and off the school bus — not to mention the students sitting right behind them.

Lucinda Groff

East Lampeter Township