It’s very disheartening that all across our country — and particularly here at many of our local schools — an angry, bullying group of people are fighting indoor mask mandates. How terribly sad that anti-science ignorance, combined with a mistaken concept of freedom, seems to be guiding their behavior.

It’s behavior that is sometimes so unruly that some people have to be removed from school board meetings — behavior that wouldn’t be tolerated in a classroom.

It’s also alarming that some school boards tend to favor the loudest voices and not the reasoned, science-backed concerns of the majority of parents.

The anti-maskers' fight for “freedom” is putting everyone at risk. Childhood COVID-19 cases, along with potentially related multisystem inflammatory syndrome, are on the rise at a disturbing rate. Can the schools adequately protect the most vulnerable of our children without mandating and enforcing the wearing of masks? How will they protect children and adults with immunocompromised conditions?

I don’t know how that can be done without mask mandates. Masks work!

I urge all local school boards to follow the state’s indoor mask mandate and to vote using science, reason and civility as guiding principles — and not angry political rhetoric.

Our children deserve better. We’re all in this together. Let’s protect each other.

Margie Hall

Warwick Township