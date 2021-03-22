I honestly don’t understand how anyone could possibly consider narrowing the vehicle-travel lanes of Route 30 in the extremely busy tourist destination through East Lampeter Township.

I travel this busy route frequently, as do Amish buggies and thousands of tractor-trailers. In my view, bike lanes and walking paths in this location are only going to be the cause of more accidents. And with the impending plans for more hotels along this portion of Route 30 — not to mention the overhaul of Rockvale —traffic is seemingly only going to increase.

Betsy Lechner

Manor Township