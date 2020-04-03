Mayor Danene Sorace and Maj. William Aberts, I am directing this letter in response to the March 28 article “County prison lets dozens of inmates out.”

First of all, the headline is deceptive when the article indicated 182 inmates were released over the last two weeks. Gov. Tom Wolf gives a stay-at-home order to law-abiding citizens, yet our prison system gives a “let out” order to some incarcerated. This doesn’t make sense, especially when 57.6% of those responding to an LNP | LancasterOnline poll are against this.

We’re trying to protect ourselves and each other from this new coronavirus, yet now we have to protect ourselves from “nonviolent” prisoners. Who knows if they’re still in this category after life inside prison.

It seems the high-risk inmates (age, health, etc.) were released. Why? To contract the new coronavirus when they were probably safer inside? Where will they all go? Who will shelter and feed them? Who is to say they will not get the virus when in the community?

How can 182 be supervised, per the article, when there aren’t enough probation officers to do so? The governor’s stay-at-home directive makes us easy targets. Thank you for reading my concerns.

Marsha Schmid

Manheim