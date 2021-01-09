What is going on with our U.S. Postal Service?

My wife has a friend who lives in West Grove in Chester County. On Dec. 17, the two spoke on the phone. During the conversation, her friend mentioned that she had put a Christmas card in the mail with a picture of her family. We kept looking for the card but it didn’t arrive until Jan. 2. It took 16 days. But the strange thing about it was that it was postmarked Dec. 24 in Fargo, North Dakota.

Also on Dec. 17, I dropped off a Christmas card at our local post office that was going to our grandson who lives in downtown Baltimore. As of Jan. 2, that card had yet to arrive.

I would think that in this day and age, we should be able to expect better service than having to wait over two weeks for delivery of a Christmas card. And, by the way, our normal time of day for our mail delivery on most days is between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tony Murse

Manheim Township