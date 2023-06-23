Wait a minute! What the hell is going on? A police officer literally writes that he would hang a Black person from a tree (“Officer punished for post,” June 14 LNP | LancasterOnline). And his punishment is 28 days suspension, half of it paid!

What is wrong here? Who will protect me from this man if I’m doing 55 mph in a 45 mph zone and he decides that should be a death sentence violation?

Why is there not more information about this available? How many of his buddies think this way? This man should be nowhere near a badge, let alone a gun.

I know the right-wing white supremacists are waiting for us to protest injustices like this, so they can say, “Why not prosecute them like the Jan. 6, 2021, defendants?”

I don’t care anymore. Those protecting people — with the power of life and death written into their jobs — should be beyond reproach.

I know that police unions are powerful institutions in this country, but why are we letting them protect officers without challenge? If civil rights organizations in this area don’t protest until this officer is out of law enforcement, people should stop donating to these entities because they would not be worth the check you write to them.

I am angry because of how small of a matter this news seems to be to people. Is no one wondering how pervasive this is in law enforcement in the country and, more importantly, around here?

Roger Culbreth Sr.

East Hempfield Township