The article “Lawmakers outraged over faulty data” on the front page of the May 23 LNP | LancasterOnline was an eye-opener.

What is going on with the state Department of Health and its misinformation on COVID-19? Is it deliberate political interference in reporting to make the count higher, in order to gain better footing in the upcoming election? Or is it complete incompetence?

If it is political, then Gov. Tom Wolf is trying to hurt the economic life of thousands of Pennsylvanians for some kind of gain. If that isn’t the case, then he better clean up his Department of Health, because we in Pennsylvania deserve to know what the facts really are.

John Merchlinski

Caernarvon Township