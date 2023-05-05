Regarding the May 4 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Lawyer joins session” about the Hempfield School District school board:

After moving to East Hempfield Township about five years ago and then retiring from teaching, I have been more and more concerned about student welfare in the district.

The current school board had another closed-door meeting with the attorney from the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, this time to discuss policy concerning library books.

I am wondering: Are there no good attorneys in Lancaster County who can be used? Or are there no attorneys who share the board’s views?

I attended the 85th birthday celebration for McCaskey High School on May 3. I graduated from McCaskey, as did my daughters. What a wonderful experience to be back there after so many years. Sure, the main building is not as modern as some other schools. But what it lacks in the look it makes up for with the overall feel that the school is for everyone. The diversity oozed from every corner of the building. The school was just as diverse when I was there.

Posters and student work were displayed throughout the building. I particularly liked the “Read the Banned Books” poster.

I plan on going to the Hempfield school board meeting Tuesday, May 9, to show support for the students and the parents who believe in our rights and their children’s rights. It never ceases to amaze me how a board of elected individuals makes policies without reaching out to all of its constituents — not just the ones who are most vocal and share their beliefs.

Gus Gianopoulos

East Hempfield Township