I thoroughly agree with the March 27 letter “Teach workers to sanitize,” regarding training of checkout clerks on good sanitary practices. The same goes for restaurants. I have recently received several emails from a restaurant soliciting my business. I will not be ordering any takeout from them because of their last health inspection, which included multiple, egregious violations of food safety and ended with the statement, “The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.”

If an inspection during normal times is this bad, how am I to trust this same business during a health pandemic? I blame the state for not closing these businesses when they fail inspections, often repeatedly, with no repercussions. Food safety is serious business and the state should enforce its regulations; to not do so endangers the health and lives of citizens. Kudos to those restaurants that always pass the inspections; you will have our business.

Lisa R. Garrett

East Earl Township