Local representatives of Church World Service recently met with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker about increasing federal caps on the number of refugees admitted to the United States, according to the Sept. 21 article “Group, Smucker discuss refugees.” The article stated that Church World Service’s federal funding is dependent upon the total amount of refugees allotted. That got me curious about its funding.
As a nonprofit, it is required to post its financials on its website. In its 2017-18 fiscal year, 59% of its revenue came from government programs, aka American taxpayers. According to Church World Service’s audited financials, its revenue for the year ending June 30, 2018, was $66,754,922. Of that amount, $39,424,221 came from government programs. (As a side note, $3,085,874 was spent on advocacy that year.)
I applaud groups that support refugees and help them adjust to life in America, but I am less enthusiastic when the majority of their revenue comes from the taxpayers.
Stephanie Palic
Manheim Township