I have questions for the self-proclaimed judges and jury of the U.S. House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021. Why are the perpetrators of the riots, murders and destruction of government and personal property in Portland, Seattle, New York and many other cities still walking the streets? And why is the law enforcement officer who killed an unarmed Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbitt, still on the streets?

It is amazing how the Democratic Party has seemingly swept all of this under the rug — all because Donald Trump dared to question the outcome of the 2020 election.

We are now, in my view, seeing the destruction of our civil rights and threats to our right to carry arms and our freedom of religion.

I am greatly concerned about our children and grandchildren and how they are seemingly being indoctrinated by our public school system and teachers to become anti-country, anti-religion and anti-family. I plead with parents to monitor what your children are being taught in school.

We the people have become too complacent about our freedoms and what is going on around us. If the Republicans and conservatives don’t stop fighting with each other, I fear we will be living in a socialist country.

Very concerned citizen,

Donald Tirotta

West Lampeter Township