I’m respectfully writing to you, as I hate to see your publication and organization become, in my view, just another biased, liberal-leaning media outlet.

I’m writing this as a concerned subscriber, as well as Lancaster County resident. You have a fine publication, and my family and I enjoy reading your content, but I think it’s a mistake to continue to hire reporters who seem to us to be inexperienced and biased.

The article “Efforts to ban books at Lancaster County school districts part of national trend” is something I would expect to find in The Washington Post or The New York Times, but not on the respectful, politically moderate LNP | LancasterOnline.com.

I do hope you give this apparent strategy some thought, as some readers who subscribe to LNP | LancasterOnline — the many I’ve spoken with on this matter — are not happy with the new direction.

Jake Malloy

Manheim Township