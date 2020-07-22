Thank you for continuing to publish op-eds by Stuart Wesbury. They are timely, factual, rational and well written. Recent topics included COVID-19 and creeping socialism.

Regarding socialism: At this time, with the pandemic, many are out of work, some businesses are closing for good, and many people are frustrated and/or depressed with the isolation and masks mandate.

It’s a time when looking for help from the government is easy and almost natural. What we blithely may forget or not know: With government support comes laws and rules of how the government obtains these funds, how we are to use them and red tape to justify that they’re used properly. The independence and freedom we’re used to begin to slowly drift into socialism, under the thumb of government regulations.

And at that point we might no longer be the land of the free. I agree with Wesbury that this is a concern we need to be aware of as we watch things enfold through this pandemic.

George Nettleton

West Lampeter Township