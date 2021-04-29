We would like to remind everyone that authoritarian states usually don’t announce they have eliminated the justice system or elections. Instead, they leave those institutions in place, pretending they are functioning the same as before.

Having courts but not having reasonable bail or a speedy trial is an example of such behavior. When you hold individual participants in a protest responsible for the behavior of the entire group, that is not really free speech, in our view.

Having an election and then having a partisan government panel with power to change the result of the election afterward is the worst example of corruption of democracy.

Unfortunately, in the past few years, all of these things have happened or are proposed to happen in the United States.

John Maina

Lancaster

Nick Mandalakas

Jacksonville, Florida