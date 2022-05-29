In the May 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, there was a news brief on the front of the Local section with the headline “Ballot error.”

In Lancaster County, 16,000 mail-in ballots — nearly two-thirds of all mail-in ballots — had a printing error that made them unable to be read by the county’s scanners. The article stated, “Workers and volunteers had to copy the selections from these ballots to new ones.”

Am I the only person who finds this totally unacceptable? First, any kind of printing error should be caught before Election Day!

Second, how accurate can this “copying” be? Who can prove which ballot was cast by an individual voter and who they selected? How do I know that my ballot was copied correctly? How do I know that any one of those workers or volunteers did not alter a vote?

In my view, ever since no-excuse mail-in ballots have become part of our election process, they have generated trouble. This certainly should cause voters to be concerned!

Ruth Rosciolo

Paradise