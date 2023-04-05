Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for one of what I believe to be his many crimes. I hope they lock him up and throw away the key.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to challenge Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, wants to withhold the liquor license for a Miami hotel that allowed a drag queen show to go on.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has provided Fox News with all the tapes from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Fox News will try to spin the event into a legitimate protest, rather than what it was — an attempt to overturn the results of a legitimate election.

What is this country coming to?

You may not approve other people’s sexual orientation or gender identity, but those people are here to stay. You may want parents to control their child’s education, but professional educators need to do that. If you want more input, send your child to a private school, but don’t expect taxpayers to foot the bill. The best way to balance the budget would be to cut military spending.

The goal of the “Make America Great Again” crowd is to return the United States to the 1950s. It was a great time to be alive — if you were a white, heterosexual male. Conservatives can’t seem to accept that women and minorities have made great progress in the past 70 years. That genie is out of the bottle.

Turk Pierce

New Holland