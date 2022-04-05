It is with great concern for a once peaceful and loved district that I’m now writing of what I view as mass disarray in Conestoga Valley School District, from the cleanliness of the buildings to the district allowing political demonstrations a day after a horrible fight that resulted in emergency medical services and police being called (“Arrest made after fight at high school,” March 26 LNP)

Our leadership should be questioned by every taxpayer at this point. What is happening in Conestoga Valley? Why does that name seemingly not carry the same standards it did at one time?

I think every taxpayer should be at these school board meetings asking where those tax dollars are going.

Why was there not more staff on site when the fight broke out? How were so many videos shared — yet parents were not notified? Why are we paying for services such as clean schools and seemingly not getting them? Why are so many toilets unable to be flushed? Why are ceiling tiles missing? Why are there so many leaks in the roof? Didn’t the district just get millions of dollars from the federal government?

Conestoga Valley, I’m demanding change for our kids!

Becky Markley

West Earl Township