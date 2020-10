I have a concern. There is an attitude sweeping our country of “me, me, me” and “we, we, we.”

I do not think it is a healthy attitude. Nor is it one that our Founding Fathers or our religious beliefs would foster.

When was American great? I think one time was after World War II, when America helped to rebuild destroyed Germany and Japan. It was far better than punishing devastated people who were in dire need.

If we follow the Prince of Peace, we help all people in need.

John H. Herr

Lititz