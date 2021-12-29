It is always distressing to hear that the United States might go to war. Why? War kills people and ruins the environment. It does not settle issues. Why don’t we involve the United Nations more often? It was established after World War II to let all nations talk through their differences.

The poor people in Afghanistan are starving and cold. The Taliban does not care! All they want is power. They have no idea how to make a country function so that all have jobs and food and are respected. The U.S. spent 20 years there improving the country and then left, taking some of the people with knowledge away for their own safety. That is cruel!

Taiwan is in the news. Instead of threatening war, let’s all talk through the differences, using the United Nations. China seemingly has plans to be the most important country in the world, but its government’s human rights record is awful! We need to tell the truth about that country.

I think President Joe Biden is doing a good job, despite most Republicans trying their best to block all he does. I believe it is time to expose their mean, uncaring views about the poor and vulnerable. It is time to reply to all roadblocks that the Republican Party seemingly tries to create to gain power. I respect Biden and his ideas. Don’t ignore the Republicans’ tactics — expose them.

Suzanne P. Lamborn

Nottingham