One of my greatest disappointments as a student of environmental biology is the failure of our environmental laws to provide the people of the Conestoga River Basin greater access to clean water.

Eagles and ospreys once again compete with humans for fish from the Conestoga and freshwater clam shells once again cover local shoals, but our water and sewer service costs keep going up.

The people of the Conestoga River Basin have vastly improved the local water quality since 1970. It is now time for the state Department of Environmental Protection to recognize that success and to make suitable adjustments to difficult permitting processes that drive up costs without providing better water.

Joe Heller

New Holland