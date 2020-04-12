“We’re all in this together” is the common refrain these days as we deal with the pandemic. And this has certainly brought out the best in a lot of people. We see heroes every day — our first responders and those who work in grocery stores and pharmacies to make sure we can get the goods we need to see this through.

But not all of us are in this together. This is very evident in grocery stores, as some people struggle to pile even more things into their already overloaded carts. I would be willing to bet that is not their normal grocery order. They are seemingly only in this for themselves.

It is called a civilization for good reason, but some people just don’t get it.

David W. Greiner

Lancaster