Why are COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County so high (“County cases and hospitalizations are tracking higher again,” Nov. 17 LNP)? Are we getting careless and don’t care anymore?

Please encourage people to wash hands often with soap and water, wear face masks, practice social distancing and wear face masks tightly and correctly. Do not dangle face masks on ears like earrings. This serves no purpose.

Encourage the importance of vaccination shots for COVID-19. If you have medical problems, always ask your doctor about vaccinations, especially if you are a high-risk patient.

I believe that all hospital staff members should be vaccinated for the safety of patients and their families when they return home.

Face masks should be free and available for all to use.

Janice L. Henry

Manor Township