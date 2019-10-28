In response to the Oct. 22 letter “No farms means no food,” I understand the lament about farmland being given over to residential construction. However, the specific criticism of retirement and 55-and-over communities is completely off base.
These communities tend to be among the most dense housing being built. Many, particularly retirement communities, are multiunit buildings often several stories high, while 55-and-over communities — often single family homes — tend to be built on very small lots.
Perhaps the letter writer’s attention should be focused more on the McMansions being built in the suburbs on substantial acreage for the rich people among us. The writer also failed to criticize the type of development recently approved by Manheim Township for the Hurst family megaproject.
Right concern, wrong focus.
Rich Oliver
Rapho Township