The seemingly pro-choice writer of the Feb. 10 letter “Have compassion for the women” states, “Do you understand that you have the luxury of condemning a decision that no man will ever have to make?”

I have talked to men who didn’t want their child aborted, but had no legal right to protect and save their baby.

If a child is born out of wedlock, the father is legally responsible for child support, but he is also helpless to save his baby from abortion.

The letter writer also mentioned rape and incest victims. Fewer than 1.5% of all abortions are done for these reasons, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Some women who had their babies have said they feel that they achieved a victory over the criminal by giving birth to the child.

The letter writer also asked men to have compassion for women and girls in these difficult situations. In my view, there is nothing compassionate about abortion. Instead of offering them an abortion, give these girls and women love and support, educational and job opportunities, and a place to live if it is needed. Pro-life agencies offer aid to anyone experiencing unintended pregnancies.

Colleen Reilly

Lebanon