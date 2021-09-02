I recently contacted three of our Pennsylvania representatives via email for an answer to the following: Are all the immigrants coming here illegally and the Afghans entering our country being tested for COVID-19, quarantined and vaccinated?

I have received no responses, and it seems like an easy answer and a very logical concern from a taxpaying United States citizen.

Watching the news, I see very little mask-wearing. At a time when some in our government want to mandate masks for U.S. citizens, I would hope the aforementioned measures are being taken for those who might bring a serious COVID-19 outbreak here and create a much worse pandemic than already exists.

If these precautions are not being taken, they should be. If not, then I would classify our government in the same way our president once classified a group of U.S. citizens: “stupid.”

No one seems to address this issue, and I do not know how that could possibly be. Just give peace of mind and tell me “yes” — even if it’s a lie.

Donald Keener

Penn Township