I’m writing regarding the proposed Lemon Street bicycle lane in Lancaster city. I believe that the addition, which aims to mimic the current Walnut Street protected bicycle lane, will cause more harm than good for various reasons. Two are highlighted below.

First, protected bike lanes create various blind spots for both motorists and cyclists. As a recreational cyclist, as well as a daily cycling commuter, it is without hyperbole that I mention I encounter near-accidents on a daily basis, mainly from cars turning across the bike lane without first checking behind the line of parked cars that separates them. It is also very common for cars to pull out past the stop sign and into the cycling lane, causing dangerous situations for both parties.

Second, the proposed plan will take away between four and eight parking spaces per block. In a busy city where parking is already limited, I believe this will negatively impact downtown residents and decrease the probability of people visiting our city, due to parking concerns.

Lastly, I'd like to offer the suggestion to simply extend the current Buchanan Avenue bike lane concept. The lane is simply painted, to offer a safe and recognized area for the cyclists, while protecting them from motorists’ blind spots. This idea also eliminates the need to take away valuable parking spaces, since no “dead zones” are present at intersections.

Nicholas Fanning

Lancaster