The recent shooting at Park City Center, along with a seminar on concealed carry laws sponsored by a group of local legislators, made me wonder about the seeming acceptance of armed citizens taking on the role of law enforcement.

In my view, shopping is not a time when one needs to be carrying a concealed firearm. Why would you think you would need to bring a gun? Also, Park City Center has posted that firearms are prohibited on its property.

Now, some may say that a greater tragedy was prevented by the armed citizen who was legally licensed to carry a concealed handgun and intervened at Park City Center. But what if a shot had struck an innocent bystander?

Even though trained law enforcement officers have taken innocent lives with stray fire, I still prefer leaving the job up to them and not self-appointed citizens.

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township