Concerning the twice-a-year change of time from standard time to daylight saving time and then back again: What would be unreasonable or nonsensical with changing the time observed by only a half-hour? Such a move would establish a compromise that would make most everyone unhappy, which is the best indication of a compromise!

Our use of time is a human construct that is less than perfect to begin with. And example is that a leap year is needed every four years.

So change the time observed by a half-hour and then leave it alone — instead of going through this twice a year.

Call it what you will. Normal time?

Terry Frantz

Eden Township