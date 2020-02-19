Perhaps I haven’t been following the debate closely enough concerning changing the basis for school taxes. Thus, I have a question based on my understanding. Why does it need to be all or nothing? Why not cut school property taxes in half, say, and make up the difference with other taxes? I believe property taxes fall most heavily on one segment of society (particularly retirees), while income or sales taxes tend to shift the burden to another group. Splitting the basis would seem to even out the impact. Just a thought.
Ronald Zimmerman
Millersville