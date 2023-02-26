It has been a long time coming, but more facts and compelling evidence are finally being revealed.

Former President Donald Trump established the lie about the 2020 presidential election being fraudulent. Fox News and its sycophantic personalities shamelessly promoted and elevated that Big Lie. The Trump-loving, low-information minions ate it all up, so that they didn’t have to deal with the fact that their idolized leader didn’t win the election. And many Republican politicians promoted the conspiracy because they didn’t want to alienate the MAGA Republicans, for fear of losing their own elections.

And the saddest and most detrimental part of all of this is the fact that the majority of these people knew from the beginning that the Big Lie was, in fact, a lie.

It is inconceivable that these people put the country through this and that they have irreparably damaged the fundamental principles of our democracy.

The Big Lie has turned family members against each other, ruined longtime friendships, created dangerous political divisions and destroyed the lives of countless innocent citizens.

In my view, there is no punishment that could ever rectify what these people have done, but they all must be held fully accountable.

Jim Bishop

Landisville