In my view, the Dec. 21 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Biden administration is incompetent” dispenses with nuance and regurgitates a litany of endlessly repeated criticisms of the Biden administration.

Reading the Jan. 1 letter “US creates its refugee problems” should hopefully help to resolve the Dec. 21 letter writer’s apparent bafflement as to “why so many people are leaving Central American and South American countries and coming to the United States.”

Mindlessly braying, as is seemingly his wont, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz asserted, “The cartels are exploiting President Biden’s open borders.”

In fact, the demand for fentanyl is so insatiable that over 90% of fentanyl border seizures occur at legal border crossings and 91% of drug seizures at checkpoints are from U.S. citizens, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The 2021 book “Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth” offers a corrective to many of the enduring myths surrounding the Texas origin story. And, presenting history as seen from Mexico’s perspective, the Museo Nacional de las Intervenciones (National Museum of the Interventions) in Mexico City would be a revelation for many U.S. citizens. With interventions in Mexico by France, Spain and, on multiple occasions, the United States, the museum documents how the U.S. incited war with Mexico in the 1840s and, in its aftermath, acquired nearly half of Mexico’s land.

So, perhaps unsurprisingly, a Mexican can justifiably proclaim that “We didn’t cross the border, the border crossed us.”

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster