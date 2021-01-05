Every few years, we have a discussion about taking mail service away from the U.S. Postal Service, which I believe has been proven to be unable to handle deliveries in a timely manner.

Example: A letter to us postmarked Dec. 7 and mailed from Chester was received on Dec. 30 — 23 days later — here in Lancaster. We all acknowledge the COVID-19 problem, with some people unable to work, but I do not believe the overall Postal Service problem can be blamed on it.

There has been discussion of giving mail service to private enterprise, so as to make it a more efficient operation. Its profitability would depend on the efficiency of delivering the mail. If a private enterprise fails, the service would need to be contracted with a different company. The key word is competition, which does not exist under the current Postal Service. When there is competition in any form, there is better performance.

We all must urge our representatives in Washington to again look at the Postal Service and come up with a better mail delivery system.

James Ebersole

East Hempfield Township